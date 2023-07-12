Robert Kiyosaki's ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ is a personal finance book offering powerful money lessons that can change your life. The beauty of these lessons are easy to learn and implement in daily life. The author in his book advocates the importance of financial education, prioritising needs over wants, creating passive income, continuing financial education, taking calculated risks, leveraging resources, controlling spending, handling debt wisely, focusing on practical financial education, developing an abundance mindset, learning from failure, and investing in personal growth.

