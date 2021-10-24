Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Money >Personal Finance >How to get same day's NAV in mutual funds

How to get same day's NAV in mutual funds

If you are investing directly through the AMC’s website or app, then most AMCs are integrated with major banks and may receive the funds immediately at their end.
2 min read . 12:10 PM IST Livemint

  • If you want to invest in the last half an hour before the cut-off time of 3 pm, then you may try to invest through websites of the AMCs directly, this may help you get the allotment based on that day’s NAV

NEW DELHI : According to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) rules, net assset value (NAV) is allotted on realization of funds by the fund houses before prescribed time, that is, before 3 pm. However, there is no way for an ordinary retail investor to transfer money on any day so fast as to reach it before 3 pm. Even net banking or pre-scheduled bank debits, as in systematic investment plans (SIPs), do not help. No investor can get same day's NAV, however he may try. Can you kindly suggest some way to overcome this problem?

—Name withheld on request

This is an issue many investors are facing since the implementation of Sebi’s rule of units allotment after the realization of funds. The rule is in the right spirit and in the interest of investors. However, many SIP and lump sum investors have faced a delay in the allotment of units. According to the rule, if the money is received in the fund’s account before the cut-off time, then units will be allotted based on that day's NAV. If you are investing directly through the AMC’s website or app, then most AMCs are integrated with major banks and may receive the funds immediately at their end. If you are investing through a third-party website or app based on BSE or NSE platform, the cut-off time would be 2.30 pm due to operational requirements, but the transactions done before this cut-off time will work just like investment done on an AMC's website. If you want to invest in the last half an hour before the cut-off time of 3 pm then you may try to invest through websites of the AMCs directly, this may help you get the allotment based on that day’s NAV.

Harshad Chetanwala is founder, MyWealthGrowth.com. Have queries? Send an email to mintmoney@livemint.com.

