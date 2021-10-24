How to get same day's NAV in mutual funds

This is an issue many investors are facing since the implementation of Sebi’s rule of units allotment after the realization of funds. The rule is in the right spirit and in the interest of investors. However, many SIP and lump sum investors have faced a delay in the allotment of units. According to the rule, if the money is received in the fund’s account before the cut-off time, then units will be allotted based on that day's NAV. If you are investing directly through the AMC’s website or app, then most AMCs are integrated with major banks and may receive the funds immediately at their end. If you are investing through a third-party website or app based on BSE or NSE platform, the cut-off time would be 2.30 pm due to operational requirements, but the transactions done before this cut-off time will work just like investment done on an AMC's website. If you want to invest in the last half an hour before the cut-off time of 3 pm then you may try to invest through websites of the AMCs directly, this may help you get the allotment based on that day’s NAV.