State Bank Multi-Currency Foreign Travel Card is a prepaid currency card that can be pre-loaded with money in up to seven currencies and then used at ATMs and merchant points abroad. The card is a smart way to carry money when travelling abroad. Using this card, customers can withdraw cash from over 2 million ATMs and pay for goods and services in shops, restaurants and hotels at 34.5 million merchants worldwide.

Features and benefits:

· Chip and PIN protected prepaid travel card

· Multiple currencies on one card

· Additional card available for backup

· 24/7 global assistance with free replacement of card if it is lost or stolen

· No information of bank account is required to obtain or start using this card

· Reloadable until the expiry date on the card with a valid passport and Form A2 available from all branches of SBI

How to procure State Bank Multi-Currency Foreign Travel Card

Existing as well new customers of SBI can avail these cards by either visiting the nearest branch of SBI or by logging on to the SBI website. This card is easily available with more than 1,100 branches offering it.

Customers can avail of the following services using the Travel Card:

· Online management of card with secure visibility of balances and transaction details

· Services like ATM locator can also be availed using this card

· With this travel card, users can lock in the exchange rates on their currencies each time they reload the card

· The card can be loaded with US Dollars, British Pounds, Euros, Singapore Dollars, Australian Dollars, Canadian Dollars and UAE Dirham

· In case of insufficient funds in a currency to pay for a transaction, the balance automatically gets deducted from other available currencies on the card.

· Customers can avoid exchange rate fluctuations and variances while you’re abroad

· Clear and transparent charges give you the control to manage your budget

· In case of lost or stolen cards, the Services team offers emergency cash replacement of up to the balance available on the card

Limits:

· A minimum amount of US $200 can be loaded on the card

· Maximum amount that can be withdrawn from ATMs or spent at merchant points is US$10,000

· Only 1 active account can be held by a customer at any one time

· Some ATM operators and merchants may charge a withdrawal fee or set their own limits as per their rules and regulations

Secure your card by using the following steps:

· Signing at the back of the card as soon as it is received

· Memorizing the PIN

· The Multi-currency Travel Card is not linked to the bank account which is an additional safety feature in itself

· If the Card is still valid and the customer would prefer not to keep it for another trip, then the remaining balance can be withdrawn whilst abroad, from any ATM displaying the MasterCard Acceptance Mark

