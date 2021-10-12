How to get SBI multi-currency foreign travel card explained

State Bank Multi-Currency Foreign Travel Card is a prepaid currency card that can be pre-loaded with money in up to seven currencies and then used at ATMs and merchant points abroad. The card is a smart way to carry money when travelling abroad. Using this card, customers can withdraw cash from over 2 million ATMs and pay for goods and services in shops, restaurants and hotels at 34.5 million merchants worldwide.

