How to get tax benefits for health policies

Do note that you can get a discount on a multi-year health policy. For instance, instead of purchasing a policy wherein you need to pay ₹25000 premium every year, you can buy a multi-year health policy that lasts two years. And, instead of paying ₹50,000 for two years for this policy, you can pay ₹45,000 in one go. However, the tax benefit in this case will be available for only one year. Under such circumstances, and depending on your tax slab, it is better to seek the advice of a financial planner who can guide you on whether to opt for a discount with a multi-year policy or go with an annual health policy.