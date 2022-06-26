How to get tax exemption on NPS payment

If your total taxable income (including the prize money) does not exceed ₹5 lakh, then there will not be any tax liability. In case your total taxable income exceeds ₹5 lakh, relief u/s 87A will not be available and you would be required to pay the taxes as per the applicable slab rates (which would depend upon your choice of tax regime i.e. old tax regime or the new tax regime). In either of the scenarios, you shall be required to file a return of income, if taxable income exceeds ₹2.5 lakh.