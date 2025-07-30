How to check your free CIBIL, Equifax, Experian, and CRIF credit reports online?

Every individual in the country is entitled to one free credit report every year from each of the four leading credit bureaus, according to the Reserve Bank of India guidelines. The four bureaus are TransUnion CIBIL, CRIF High Mark, Equifax, and Experian.

Here is a step-by-step guide that will assist aspirational individuals in procuring their free credit report directly from the official website of the above-mentioned credit bureaus.

TransUnion CIBIL Visit the TransUnion CIBIL website: https://www.transunioncibil.com and register using your name, PAN, date of birth, mobile number, and a valid email address. Complete identity verification using the OTP sent to your registered contact to access and download your free credit report. This free report is available only once every 12 months from the date of your last request.

Equifax Visit the Equifax website: https://www.equifax.co.in and create an account by providing details such as PAN, address, mobile number, and a working email ID. After successful identity verification, your free credit report will be generated online. Further, you can also request a credit report offline by mailing a properly filled credit report request form with ID and address proof to the credit bureau. Keep in mind that on similar to CIBIL, you are entitled to one free credit report every 12 months. Experian Reach out to the website at https://www.experian.in and enter your basic details such as PAN, Aadhaar, mobile number, and a working email ID to initiate the process. Verify your identity by using the OTP, i.e., one-time password sent to your registered mobile number, to access your credit report. Experian, like the other credit bureaus, provides one free credit report every year, i.e., every 12 months. You can view, download, and save this report for your records. CRIF High Mark First, visit the CRIF High Mark website at https://www.crifhighmark.com and complete the registration process by submitting the form with details such as PAN, Aadhaar, address, email ID, and mobile number. Authenticate your identity through the OTP sent to your registered mobile number to proceed. This will help in making sure that the report is downloaded by you, i.e., the concerned person only. Once the process of verification is complete, you can download your free annual credit report in PDF format for future reference. Therefore, do keep in mind to always use the official portals of each credit bureau for maximum data security and privacy. Furthermore, checking and downloading your credit report is a ‘soft inquiry’ and it does not negatively influence the credit score.

On the contrary, reviewing your credit report consistently helps in detecting inaccuracies and mistakes. It also helps in reducing fraud risk and helps in maintaining appropriate financial health.

Finally, in case you face any doubts with regards to the entire process of obtaining your free credit report, you can also reach out to the customer service team of the above-mentioned credit bureaus. This can be done through their official websites under the customer grievance section.

For all personal finance updates, visit here.