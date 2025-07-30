How to check your free CIBIL, Equifax, Experian, and CRIF credit reports online?

Every individual in the country is entitled to one free credit report every year from each of the four leading credit bureaus, according to the Reserve Bank of India guidelines. The four bureaus are TransUnion CIBIL, CRIF High Mark, Equifax, and Experian.
Here is a step-by-step guide that will assist aspirational individuals in procuring their free credit report directly from the official website of the above-mentioned credit bureaus.
Therefore, do keep in mind to always use the official portals of each credit bureau for maximum data security and privacy. Furthermore, checking and downloading your credit report is a ‘soft inquiry’ and it does not negatively influence the credit score.
On the contrary, reviewing your credit report consistently helps in detecting inaccuracies and mistakes. It also helps in reducing fraud risk and helps in maintaining appropriate financial health.
Finally, in case you face any doubts with regards to the entire process of obtaining your free credit report, you can also reach out to the customer service team of the above-mentioned credit bureaus. This can be done through their official websites under the customer grievance section.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
