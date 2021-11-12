How to get your insurance related complaints resolved through ombudsmen

1 min read.Updated: 12 Nov 2021, 04:55 PM ISTLivemint
An ombudsman acts as a mediator and arrives at a fair recommendation based on the facts of a dispute. If the policyholder accepts the recommendation as final settlement, the ombudsman informs the company and allows it 15 days to comply
Listen to this article
NEW DELHI: Is your insurance claim settlement delayed? Or is your claim repudiated by your insurer? To make matters worse, is your insurer dilly dallying on your complaints? For these, any other grievances related to insurance, you approach an ombudsman officer to get a solution.
Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (Irdai) has created Insurance Ombudsman scheme for individual policyholders to help them get their complaints settled out of courts in a cost-effective and unbiased manner.
f) Issuance of any insurance policy which does not confirm with the proposal form submitted by the proposer.
g) Non-issuance of insurance policy after receipt of premium
You should not reach out the ombudsman outright. Approach the insurance company first and wait for 30 days for them to respond. If they reject your complaint, don't give a satisfactory resolution or don’t respond, you can reach out to the ombudsman.
Other conditions are that your complaint relate to any policy that you have taken in your capacity as an individual and that the value of the claim including expenses claimed is not above ₹30 lakh.
The ombudsman acts as a mediator and arrives at a fair recommendation based on the facts of a dispute. If the policyholder accepts the recommendation as final settlement, the ombudsman informs the company and allows it 15 days to comply.
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!