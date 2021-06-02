Google Pay or GPay started as an app for UPI (unified payment interface). But with time, the app has been adding additional features. You can even add debit and credit card to it for payments.

Google Pay supports major card issuers, but not all of them. Some issuers that it supports include Axis Visa cards, Kotak Visa cards, SBI Visa cards, IndusInd Visa cards, Federal Visa Debit card and HSBC Visa credit. So, you will need to first check whether your credit or debit card is supported.

If you have a Visa card that Google Pay supports, here's how you can add it to the app.

• After opening the app, tap on the profile picture. You will notice "set up payment methods".

• Under payment methods, you will see the option to "add bank account" and "debit/credit card".

• Tap on the debit/credit card option.

• Enter the card number, expiry date, CVV, and the name and billing address and save the information.

• Google Pay contacts the bank to verify the card. You will get an option to choose how to do the verification. You will be asked for additional authentication via OTP (one-time-password).

• Once you complete the process, tap on "activate" and enter your OTP.

Once you do this, you can use Google pay at QR code-based payments at merchants and at "tap and pay" on NFC-enabled terminals. You can use the card immediately once it's registered.

If you are using this facility on Android phones, ensure that you have activated Device Manager. If you lose your phone, you can lock the device with Android Device Manager, which will deactivate your cards.

You can also choose to wipe out the device remotely. If the device manager is not activated, you will need to call the bank to disable the cards on Google Pay.

(Do you have personal finance queries? Send them to mintmoney@livemint.com and get them answered by industry experts)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.