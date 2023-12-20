How to grow wealth in the long run by investing in the right options? MintGenie explains
Investors should set goals and segregate investments into long and short term portfolios. Long-term portfolio should have positive risk-adjusted return.
Over the long run, time is indeed an investor’s best friend as the compounding effects of wealth are best achieved through long-term holdings. Time is also a great friend in terms of riding entire lengths of investment super-cycles and not getting caught in attempting to dually time both, apt entries and exits. Per probabilistic laws, one typically ends up not being able to time both well and hence expected returns take a hit because of this. Hence, time in markets is something that is anticipated to deliver much more return than timing the markets.