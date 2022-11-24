How to handle a sudden financial windfall6 min read . Updated: 24 Nov 2022, 06:50 PM IST
It may not seem like much of a problem to come into a lot of money. But it requires a plan to make sure it lasts—and makes you happy.
What if, suddenly, you had enough money to buy something you’ve long desired, travel to a place you’ve dreamed of going, or make a real difference to a charity you’ve always admired?