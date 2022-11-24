How to handle a sudden financial windfall

A little sting

Boulevard Family Wealth, a family office in Beverly Hills, Calif., has worked with a number of clients who received millions of dollars in inheritances or proceeds from the sale of a business. “We try to be open and honest, even if it stings a little," says Matt Celenza, managing partner of the firm. If a client wants to buy an expensive jet, for example, his firm will research various options, including fractional ownership and leasing aircraft instead of an outright purchase. The same applies to real-estate purchases and other major outlays.