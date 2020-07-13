How to handle job loss before retirement

Shukla B, 56, a Kolkata-based bank professional, had failed to consider this. Banks being an essential service, remained open throughout the lockdown period, but she could not go in to work because she is the primary caregiver for her 86-year-old mother. “I couldn’t take the risk of being exposed to the virus and then bringing it home to my old and ailing mother. So I asked for an exception to be made in my case, but was told that was not possible as banks were required to continue business as usual," she said.