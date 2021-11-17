So you want to have a net worth of ₹100 crore. Is this possible?

Yes, it is.

And you needn’t be born with a silver spoon in your mouth, although that would certainly help!

Contrary to what some may say, it’s an achievable goal.

In this piece, we’ll look at the ways you could achieve this highly ambitious target.

First here’s what you should not do…

Don’t play the lottery

You have a near zero chance on becoming a crorepati if you go down this path.

To say the odds are against you would be a huge understatement. A study in the US found that you had a higher chance of being struck by lightning than winning the lottery.

But that’s not all. The study also found numerous other improbable things more likely to happen to you. These include dying in a plane crash or being hit by a meteorite from space.

So forget about this option because it’s not an option at all.

The same is true for gambling in casinos

‘The house always wins’.

The casino business model is bulletproof. All the games offered are statistically designed to take money out of your pocket and transfer it to the casino.

You might get lucky at a casino once, maybe twice, but you are guaranteed to lose all your money if you hang around too long.

So don’t even consider this.

Now let’s look at the legitimate ways to achieve your ambitious ₹100 crore goal.

Your job doesn’t make the cut

Very, very few people in the whole world can achieve a net worth of ₹100 crore from their job alone.

They would have to be among the highest paid executives on earth. They would also need to hold on to that position for a many years to accumulate wealth.

And even this won’t be enough.

These people would also have to invest most of their income in high growth assets like stocks and real estate for many years.

That brings me to the obvious choice for many people who want to get rich…

Starting a business

It’s a popular choice for many youngsters these days who have been bitten by the startup bug.

Success stories like Ola, Zomato, Flipkart, Byju’s, Paytm, and others have shown the way.

Unfortunately, this is a difficult path. For every Byju’s and Zomato, there are many failures. It’s just that we never hear about them.

This is known as Selection Bias. And it’s a dangerous way of thinking.

It can blind us from reality. We see only successful startups turning into unicorns and then hitting the market with their huge IPOs.

We don’t see the graveyard of failed startups that didn’t make it.

The path of getting rich by starting a business, and growing it, is very rewarding and fulfilling. But it’s also brutal and risky. You could lose it all.

Ideally, you should choose this path only if you have the necessary experience in the same industry.

As part of the team of founders, you should be capable of leading and managing people as well as contribute to sales growth in some way.

If you can’t fulfil these requirements, then it’s better to not go into business. You will only be putting your money at risk.

Can real estate make you rich?

If you ask most people, they will say yes.

But that’s not the full picture. What they probably mean is that if you buy a property, it will appreciate in the long term.

This is true. But the property they talk about is often the same house they’re living in. You see, when calculating net worth of individuals, the value of primary residence is usually excluded.

Most people who have a high net worth tied up in real estate, fall into one of a few cases.

They inherited a valuable property.

They bought land/apartment long ago in a location that developed well over time.

They did a good commercial real estate deal which paid off handsomely.

In all these cases it’s possible to hit ₹100 crore in wealth but it’s still very difficult. And there’s a lot of luck involved. Almost no one builds a ₹100 crore real estate portfolio from scratch.

The ones who do this usually have a successful business. They invest the spare cash generated by the business into real estate.

This is a time honoured strategy to get rich. But for this strategy to work, you need to have a successful business first. The real estate portfolio comes later.

The rich use real estate (along with bonds and gold) to preserve their wealth…not to create it. Unless their business is real estate development itself.

What about gold?

As mentioned above, gold is a great way to preserve your wealth. It holds up well against inflation, like real estate does.

Unlike real estate or cash generating businesses, gold does not produce any income. This means its value stems from its ability to preserve wealth against the currency of a nation.

And that makes it an indispensable part of every wealthy person’s portfolio.

But it’s not a great way to get to your target of ₹100 crore in wealth.

The stock market

When it comes to wealth creation, stocks are a proven long-term asset class.

High quality stocks are nothing but high quality businesses. If you own these shares, you can participate in the company’s growth via dividends and capital gains.

Investing in these companies can be a good way to become wealthy. Let’s see how stocks can help you achieve your ₹100 crore target…

The first question most investors ask is, ‘Which stock should I buy’?

But this is not the right way to start. The correct question is, ‘What kind of investor should I be’?

The simple answer is, ‘A long-term investor’.

Why?

The longer you hold on to a stock, the longer your investment will work for you by compounding your money.

By patiently ignoring the day-to-day volatility of the market you can set your sights on your long-term investing goal.

By thinking in this way, you will naturally look for long-term growth stocks. These are stocks that can potentially multiply your wealth over many years.

A portfolio of high-quality, high growth stocks will do wonders to your wealth if you hold them for the long term. By long term, I mean several years, possibly a decade or more.

There is a lot of hard evidence of the success of such a strategy.

Here’s an example of a well-known stock L&T.

Notice how a simple one-tine investment of ₹1 lakh became ₹34 lakh.

View Full Image Source: Equitymaster

You could have made even more money had you sold at a better price.

Also, this is a simple one-off investment. ₹1 lakh becomes ₹34 lakh. ₹10 lakh becomes ₹3.4 crore, and so on.

But the secret to hitting ₹100 crore in wealth is to slowly build a position in such a stock over the long term.

Instead of investing a fixed one-time amount, invest in the stock over time as the company’s fundamentals improve and you become more confident in the management’s ability.

Also be sure to invest only when the stock is not trading at an expensive valuation, i.e. a high PE ratio.

You can do this over the years and build up a sizeable position.

Then find other stocks to repeat this strategy. Putting all your money into one stock is risky. So be sure to build a portfolio of companies you can carefully track on a regular basis.

Don’t invest in too many because your portfolio will become too difficult to manage. Also don’t pick just a few stocks because your portfolio would become too concentrated.

A good number for most people would be between 10 and 20. Some are comfortable with more. Some with less.

More important than the number of stocks is the quality of their fundamentals. Never compromise on quality. Only the fundamentally strongest stocks will create wealth over the long term. These are the stocks that will take you to your goal of hitting ₹100 crore in wealth.

All the best and happy investing!

This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com

