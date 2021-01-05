How to improve chances of getting a personal loan approved

Banks have again started focusing on offering personal loans but with stricter credit policies now, targeting customers working with reputed companies and the ones who can demonstrate continuity in jobs. “Given that we are just coming out of a lockdown, people applying for a personal loan in 2021 should ensure that they must not be under any covid-related loan restructuring; should have paid at least the last three EMIs on existing loans and cards; and should be receiving their salary regularly without any covid-related reduction or delay," said Gupta. Remember that frequent job-hopping can also indicate an unstable career.