Your ultimate guide to maintaining a good credit score

Credit account age: This is the length of time you’ve had credit accounts and is another important factor for your credit score. Older credit accounts have a positive impact on your credit report, so it's good to keep your oldest credit accounts active. Try to get a credit card with zero or low annual fees early on, and don’t close it unless there's a real issue. However, you don’t need to worry too much about this factor as your credit account age will increase over time and automatically improve your credit score.