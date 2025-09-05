How to improve your credit score fast? Tips for young borrowers

Due to technological advancements, individuals' borrowing habits are evolving rapidly. Lending institutions have also shifted towards biweekly reporting of credit numbers. In such an environment, young adults across the country must embrace smart credit practices early to ensure that they can secure their financial future and unlock lucrative opportunities.

Why building credit early matters A healthy and thriving credit score empowers young borrowers across the nation by making loans, premium credit cards, and other similar credit lines easier to approve and offering better interest rates.

According to the latest RBI guidelines, an individual’s financial behaviour is now clearly reflected in biweekly report updates. This makes responsible action and efficient debt management more important than ever.

Credit score ranges and loan approval odds

Credit score Rating Loan approval odds 800-900 Excellent Most favourable 750-799 Very good Fast, easy approval 700-749 Good Likely, standard rates 650-699 Fair Sometimes, higher interest rates 600-649 Low Difficult, often rejected Below 600 Poor Rare, very high rates

Note: The credit score range discussed above is illustrative. For the exact range on a case-by-case basis, refer to the official website of your respective credit bureau.

Starting smart with the right card Going ahead with an entry-level credit card can be a reasonable start. Secured credit cards are the best tools for facilitating sensible credit building. These cards require low deposits and assist those without prior credit.

Lending institutions now favour borrowers with no missed payments. Missing even small EMI instalments or credit card bills for a week can have serious consequences for an individual's credit score. Such missed payments can quickly reflect on an individual's credit profile and damage their credit integrity.

Simple habits to boost your credit score quickly Punctuality with credit card bill payments and EMI clearance is fundamental. Focus on avoiding maxing out card limits. Aim to keep usage below 30% always. Become an authorised user on a family’s add-on credit card for shared healthy credit history. Never go ahead with purchases that are not required. Responsibly manage credit and debt. Ensure that you check the latest eligibility thresholds; most lending institutions now require a score over 725-730 for seamless approval of unsecured loans. Track and review your credit reports Credit scores are now reported every two weeks. This allows young borrowers to check the impact of their financial actions more rapidly. This makes it crucial to regularly review credit reports from official bureaus to stay aware of any mistakes or wrong entries.

A small oversight, such as an unrecognised late fee, fine, or unauthorised transaction, missed and left unchecked, can damage credit profiles and scores disproportionately. Disputing inaccuracies on a prompt basis in all such cases helps in preserving long-term financial stability.

Important to build healthy credit habits beyond repayments An individual's credit health is not built on repayments alone. It also depends on the overall financial discipline a person develops and maintains for decades. Keeping unnecessary credit applications, loan requests, and credit card requests in check helps immensely in keeping credit scores boosted.

Maintaining a healthy credit mix (like personal loans, home loans, and credit cards) from a young age can go a long way toward projecting the individual as a responsible borrower to lending institutions.

Final words For young adults, cultivating these simple habits early creates a foundation that goes beyond just securing personal loans. It nurtures resilience and financial independence for future opportunities.

