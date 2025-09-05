How to improve your credit score fast? Tips for young borrowers

Due to technological advancements, individuals' borrowing habits are evolving rapidly. Lending institutions have also shifted towards biweekly reporting of credit numbers. In such an environment, young adults across the country must embrace smart credit practices early to ensure that they can secure their financial future and unlock lucrative opportunities.
A healthy and thriving credit score empowers young borrowers across the nation by making loans, premium credit cards, and other similar credit lines easier to approve and offering better interest rates.
According to the latest RBI guidelines, an individual’s financial behaviour is now clearly reflected in biweekly report updates. This makes responsible action and efficient debt management more important than ever.
|Credit score
|Rating
|Loan approval odds
|800-900
|Excellent
|Most favourable
|750-799
|Very good
|Fast, easy approval
|700-749
|Good
|Likely, standard rates
|650-699
|Fair
|Sometimes, higher interest rates
|600-649
|Low
|Difficult, often rejected
|Below 600
|Poor
|Rare, very high rates
Note: The credit score range discussed above is illustrative. For the exact range on a case-by-case basis, refer to the official website of your respective credit bureau.
Going ahead with an entry-level credit card can be a reasonable start. Secured credit cards are the best tools for facilitating sensible credit building. These cards require low deposits and assist those without prior credit.
Lending institutions now favour borrowers with no missed payments. Missing even small EMI instalments or credit card bills for a week can have serious consequences for an individual's credit score. Such missed payments can quickly reflect on an individual's credit profile and damage their credit integrity.
Credit scores are now reported every two weeks. This allows young borrowers to check the impact of their financial actions more rapidly. This makes it crucial to regularly review credit reports from official bureaus to stay aware of any mistakes or wrong entries.
A small oversight, such as an unrecognised late fee, fine, or unauthorised transaction, missed and left unchecked, can damage credit profiles and scores disproportionately. Disputing inaccuracies on a prompt basis in all such cases helps in preserving long-term financial stability.
An individual's credit health is not built on repayments alone. It also depends on the overall financial discipline a person develops and maintains for decades. Keeping unnecessary credit applications, loan requests, and credit card requests in check helps immensely in keeping credit scores boosted.
Maintaining a healthy credit mix (like personal loans, home loans, and credit cards) from a young age can go a long way toward projecting the individual as a responsible borrower to lending institutions.
For young adults, cultivating these simple habits early creates a foundation that goes beyond just securing personal loans. It nurtures resilience and financial independence for future opportunities.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards, and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with a set of risks, such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
