    How to improve your personal loan application? Here are 7 key tips

    Personal loan: Securing a personal loan requires a strong application, good credit score, and thorough documentation. Assess your repayment ability and consider income thresholds before applying. Stability in employment and consulting a financial advisor can also improve your chances.

    Dakshita Ojha
    Published21 Oct 2024, 12:01 PM IST
    Personal loans: Boost your chances of loan approval with these simple tips.

    In today’s competitive financial landscape, securing a personal loan can be challenging. However, understanding the key factors that lenders consider can enhance your chances of approval. This article outlines effective strategies for improving your personal loan application, leading to a smoother and more successful borrowing experience.

    Understanding personal loans

    Personal loans are versatile financial solutions for individuals needing a lump sum for various purposes, such as home renovations, debt consolidation, medical expenses, or unexpected costs. Typically unsecured, personal loans do not require collateral, making them a popular choice for those without assets to pledge. Lenders assess a borrower’s creditworthiness to determine eligibility and interest rates.

    Tips to improve your personal loan application

    1. Credit score

    A strong credit score is crucial for obtaining any loan, including personal loans. Lenders view a high credit score as an indicator of creditworthiness, suggesting you are less likely to default. If your credit score is low, take steps to improve it before applying. This may involve paying down existing debts, making timely payments, and checking your credit report for inaccuracies.

    2. Income tax returns

    Regularly filing your income tax returns can also support your personal loan application. Lenders often request documentation, such as Form 26AS, to verify the taxes you've paid over the last two years. Having these documents prepared can strengthen your application.

    3. Know your affordability

    Before applying for a personal loan, assess your repayment capacity. Requesting an amount beyond your financial means may lead to rejection. Lenders evaluate your income and existing obligations to determine if you can comfortably handle the monthly payments. Utilise online calculators to estimate potential loan repayments and choose an amount that fits your budget.

    4. Sufficient income

    Most lenders require a minimum monthly salary, often around 25,000, for personal loans. If your income falls below this threshold, it may be wise to wait until you reach this level before applying.

    5. Job stability

    Your employment status can significantly impact your loan application. Lenders prefer borrowers who have been in their current job for at least a year, as this demonstrates stability. If you’ve recently started a new position, consider waiting a bit longer before applying for a personal loan.

    6. Prepare necessary documents

    Thorough and accurate documentation is essential for a smooth loan application process. While personal loans generally require less documentation than secured loans, you will still need to provide proof of identity, address, and income. Having these documents ready can expedite the approval process and reflect positively on your financial responsibility.

    7. Employment type

    Your employer can influence your ability to secure a loan. Working for a government entity, a public sector undertaking (PSU), or a large corporation typically makes it easier to obtain a personal loan compared to being employed by a small business or working as a freelancer.

    Conclusion

    A well-prepared application not only showcases your financial responsibility but also enhances your attractiveness to lenders. However, it’s essential to borrow wisely and only take on loans that you can comfortably repay. By following these guidelines, you can navigate the personal loan process with greater confidence and work towards achieving your financial goals. Consider consulting a financial advisor before making any significant financial decisions.

     

    First Published:21 Oct 2024, 12:01 PM IST
