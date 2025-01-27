In this dynamic financial landscape, need for emergency funds could occur at any time. There are various ways to fund such requirements. One such way is a credit card. However, every credit card has a credit limit beyond which you cannot use your card to make transactions. If you are somebody who is planning a big purchase, covering unexpected expenses, or simply looking to build your credit, having a high credit limit becomes very crucial.

The credit limit on SBI cards varies from card to card and can depend on various factors. Check out how you can increase the credit limit on your SBI credit card.

What does an increased credit limit mean? An increased credit limit means you can make more expenses with your credit card; however, it is essential to use your credit card responsibly to avoid debt.

How to increase the credit limit on SBI credit cards?

There are two ways to increase the credit limit on SBI credit cards:

Pre-approved credit limit offer The bank identifies credit cardholders who are eligible for pre-approved credit limit enhancement on the basis of internal risk policy. Such cardholders will be informed by the bank through an SMS or e-mail.

The offer can also be found in their monthly statement and online account. Cardholders will not be required to provide any documents to increase their credit limit through a pre-approved offer.

How to accept a pre-approved credit limit offer? Net banking: Visit the SBI website for credit cards and log into your net banking account. From the left-hand side of the menu, select ‘Offers or Benefits.’ Check for the ‘Credit Limit Increase offer’ option and submit.

Visit the SBI website for credit cards and log into your net banking account. From the left-hand side of the menu, select ‘Offers or Benefits.’ Check for the ‘Credit Limit Increase offer’ option and submit. Customer care: You can avail the pre-approved credit limit offer through the customer care helpline number. The bank offers two helplines for credit card queries. 24*7 SBI credit card customer care at 1860-180-1290 or 39 02 02 02 along with STD code to inform about the pre-approved offer and your consent to accept it.

You can avail the pre-approved credit limit offer through the customer care helpline number. The bank offers two helplines for credit card queries. 24*7 SBI credit card customer care at 1860-180-1290 or 39 02 02 02 along with STD code to inform about the pre-approved offer and your consent to accept it. SMS: Send the last four digits of the SBI credit card from your registered mobile number. Send an SMS 'INCR along with the last four digits of the credit card to 5676791.

Increase credit limit through request

You can increase the credit limit on your SBI credit card by requesting it from the bank. Call the SBI helpline numbers and request to increase the credit card. The bank will inform you about your eligibility to get a credit limit increase. If you are eligible, SBI will process your application on the basis of income documents.

Income documents required to increase credit limit

Last two month's salary slips

Form 16

Income tax returns IV You will be required to submit soft copies of the income documents using this link. Alternatively, you can send it through post to the Correspondence Department, DLF Infinity Towers, Tower C, 10-12 Floor, Block 2, Bldg 3, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon - 122002.

Your request will be processed on the basis of the bank's internal policy.