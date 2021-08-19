How to invest ₹1 lakh in the present market

If an investor is new to the market and has a moderately high risk, then the best strategy would be to go for a combination of an index fund such as the Nifty50, a flexi-cap fund that can give international exposure and a mid-cap fund. A new investor can take a higher amount of equity exposure and need to have a long-term time-frame, which is seven to 10 years. It is also good to have diversification among different categories. If investors can hold the investment for the long term, then a prudent approach would be to go 100% into equity; but instead of going lump sum, they should go for the SIP route.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}