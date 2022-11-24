How to invest for my short, mid and long-term financial goals?

We would advise you to switch from HDFC tax saver to Mirae asset tax saver as HDFC has underperformed its category peers. For the home loan we advise you to continue your EMIs as there are other goals which need to be taken care of as well. Use surpluses to prepay the loan in tranches. Assuming you have accounted for inflation in your goals and you increase your yearly SIP with a step-up of 6% p.a. you should be able to reach your goals.