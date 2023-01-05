How to invest for short-term and long-term goals simultaneously?

Since you have two balanced advantage funds, you could consider exiting the Tata Balanced Advantage and reinvesting the proceeds in a fund which offers international exposure, thus giving you geographical diversification as well. You could consider an index fund that invests in developed markets or broad US indices like the S&P 500. You could continue your investments in the SBI Nifty Index, Axis midcap ( as long as you are comfortable with its growth style of investing) and SBI small cap fund. The NPS and EPF contributions could go towards partially supporting the debt needs of your portfolio.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}