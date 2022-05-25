How to invest for the education of your child, retirement

It will be good to have a goal amount and time horizon for your son’s education and retirement. Usually, for a child’s education, parents prefer the ages of 16, 18 or 21 years depending on their plans. You can consider creating a corpus for your son’s education for 12, 14 or 17 years. As you are a doctor, your retirement may not be similar to those in the service sector where they are certain about their retirement age. However, you can consider a retirement age for better planning.