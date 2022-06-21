How to invest for your children’s higher education?2 min read . Updated: 21 Jun 2022, 11:15 AM IST
- You must plan your investments by quantifying your financial goals and assessing the risk you can bear
I want to invest in mutual funds to secure the future of my two-year-old son (planning - MBA) and four-year-old daughter (doctor). I am a lecturer by profession and earn Rs. 1.2 lakh per month. I want to invest in Sukanya Samridhi Yojana for my daughter and mutual funds for better returns for both my children. Please suggest suitable investment options for their higher education and the right approach to the investment amount. I am planning the education within India only.