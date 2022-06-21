How to invest for your children’s higher education?

Considering your long-term investment horizon and goals, we assume your risk profile will be aggressive. You can look at investing in equity-oriented mutual fund schemes through a systematic investment plan (SIPs) as equity has the potential to deliver superior returns in a longer time frame. Hence, you may divide your total monthly investable amount equally among funds like ICICI Pru Large & Mid Cap Fund, HDFC Large & Mid Cap Fund, Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund, Kotak Emerging Equity Fund, Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund & SBI Contra Fund. This way, your portfolio will be diversified across the category, geography, and AMCs. It is also advisable to review your portfolio at least once a year.