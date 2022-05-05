How to invest if you want to earn a corpus of 75 lakh in 6 years?

You can consider taking a housing loan for a longer tenure. For a housing loan of ₹30 lakh with 20 years repayment tenure and 6.7% interest rate, the EMI comes to ₹22,722 per month. However, you can pay ₹25,000 per month easily, so you may consider a 15-year tenure where the EMI is ₹26,465. You also need to take in account that the interest rates may rise with rising inflation and hence your EMI may also increase. You should factor the same before deciding the period of repayment. And in case you have any funds accumulated in between, you may consider repaying the housing loan debt.

