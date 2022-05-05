Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Money / Personal Finance /  How to invest if you want to earn a corpus of 75 lakh in 6 years?

How to invest if you want to earn a corpus of 75 lakh in 6 years?

istock
2 min read . 05 May 2022 Surya Bhatia

  • The allocation to the equity holdings can be started small via debt hybrid funds as well as balanced advantage funds with the total equity holding not exceeding 10% to start with

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

I retired 6 months ago with 90 lakh as corpus and get 93,000 as monthly pension. I have invested 39 lakh in some central government schemes and around 57 lakh in fixed deposits (FDs), including one with a cooperative society. I get around 50,000  income from these every month. 

I retired 6 months ago with 90 lakh as corpus and get 93,000 as monthly pension. I have invested 39 lakh in some central government schemes and around 57 lakh in fixed deposits (FDs), including one with a cooperative society. I get around 50,000  income from these every month. 

My  monthly expenses include investments in gold savings plan, and chit funds. I need 30-40 lakh in the next two years for my son’s marriage. How do I achieve a corpus of 75 lakh after 6 -7 years?

My  monthly expenses include investments in gold savings plan, and chit funds. I need 30-40 lakh in the next two years for my son’s marriage. How do I achieve a corpus of 75 lakh after 6 -7 years?

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

— Name withheld on request

 

Your current investments are all debt-based asset classes. The investments mainly are in sovereign/government debt in addition to FDs. It is recommended that you review the society FD primarily from the credit rating and risk aspect. The same holds true for your chit fund investments.

Alternatively, you may consider adding equity-based MFs to your portfolio. The allocation to the equity holdings can be started small via debt hybrid funds as well as balanced advantage funds with the total equity holding not exceeding 10% to start with.

This will also ensure that you are able to achieve your targeted corpus after a few years. Your total investible corpus is 96 lakh and your monthly pension more or less takes care of your expenses, not including PPF, NPS, or gold savings plan. Hence you do not need to withdraw from your investible surplus and instead let the corpus accumulate.

 

I am 29 and earn 81,000 per month. I plan to buy a house for which I need to take a home loan of 30 lakh and can pay 25,000 as EMI  (equated monthly installment) comfortably. Should I take the home loan for a longer duration or opt for a higher EMI per month to cover the loan early? 

                                              — Rittika

 

You can consider taking a housing loan for a longer tenure. For a housing loan of 30 lakh with 20 years repayment tenure and 6.7% interest rate, the EMI comes to 22,722 per month.  However, you can pay 25,000 per month easily, so you may consider a 15-year tenure where the EMI is 26,465. You also need to take in account that the interest rates may rise with rising inflation and hence your EMI may also increase. You should factor the same before deciding the period of repayment. And in case you have any funds accumulated in between, you may consider repaying the housing loan debt.

Surya Bhatia is managing partner of Asset Managers.