How to invest in a period of rising interest rates1 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2022, 10:25 PM IST
The ‘risk’ assets have to earn more to be competitive. This changes the dynamics of investing across asset classes.
Interest rates influence investing decisions. A risk-free rate of interest (assuming a bond issued by the RBI) can be considered the lowest cost of capital and also a metric against which you will measure the performance of your returns. Essentially, you keep asking one question — all the investing that you are doing, is it getting you a better return than the risk-free investments?