How to invest in a period of rising interest rates

Bonds look better : Bonds are designed to do well when interest rates start a downward trend and they suffer when interest rates rise. If you buy a bond in a period of high-interest rates and sell it in a period of low-interest rates, your returns on the bonds are higher than the interest the bond would pay. This is because when interest rates fall, the new bonds issued in the market carry lower interest rates. But you already hold a bond that is paying higher interest rates. Because of the higher interest rate attached to your bond, its value (and price) increases. This price appreciation generates higher returns for you. There are times when equities struggle to outperform bonds. The question that will determine how and when bonds would do better is — will interest rates stabilize at this point, increase or decrease?

