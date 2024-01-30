How to invest in a voluntary provident fund to benefit from high interest rates? MintGenie explains
While it’s not possible to directly raise your compulsory EPF contribution beyond the stipulated 12% (divided equally between the employee and employer), the voluntary provident fund offers an excellent opportunity to enhance your savings and take advantage of the higher EPF interest rate.
In India, a segment of every employed individual’s income is systematically allocated to their Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) every month. This obligatory contribution is designed to ensure financial stability for employees during their retirement. The PF account is funded through contributions from both the employee and the employer. Typically, the breakdown involves 12 per cent of the employee’s basic salary and an equivalent 12 per cent from the employer, although there may be variations based on specific sectors or employee preferences.