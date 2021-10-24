How to invest in mutual funds

Given your young age, I would recommend you to invest in equities for achieving long-term financial goals, that is, those maturing after five years. Start by identifying your financial goals maturing within five years and those maturing after five years. As equities can be very volatile in the short term, invest in the direct plans of these short term debt funds—ICICI Prudential Short Term Fund and HDFC Short Term Debt Fund—through SIPs to achieve your short-term financial goals. You can use online SIP calculators to find out the monthly contributions required to achieve those short-term financial goals, assuming an annualized return of 5% per annum.