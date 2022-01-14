How to invest in silver with minimal hassle and diversify your portfolio

To avoid concentration risk, investment advisors have been advising diversification across various and within asset classes. We broadly have four asset classes to invest in: Equity, bullion, debt and real estate. Due to higher unit cost, real estate is out of reach for most of us leaving us with three main asset classes. For diversification within and outside the asset class for equity one can invest in Indian and foreign equity, for debt there are various products available ranging from bank fixed deposits to corporate bonds to government securities and for bullion gold and silver are the options.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}