How to invest in these very confusing times

Diversify, and accept the low long-term expected returns the market is offering. A standard 60% stocks, 40% bonds portfolio will very occasionally do terribly, as last year, if everything goes badly. But most of the time the bonds offer a cushion against bad outcomes, while the stocks pick up when things go well. Further diversify into global stocks and bonds, property and commodities to cover all the bases. Some part of the portfolio will probably do badly in an extreme outcome, but some part will do well, too, and they are unlikely perfectly to offset. The rest of the time, both should bring returns.