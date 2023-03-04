How to invest in these very confusing times
- There’s no perfect way to tackle this problem, but there are broad choices for investors to make
Economists have rarely been so divided about the future aside from during recession, and sensible investors shouldn’t have much confidence in their own forecasts, either. It’s a hard time to put money to work.
Economists have rarely been so divided about the future aside from during recession, and sensible investors shouldn’t have much confidence in their own forecasts, either. It’s a hard time to put money to work.
There are always good reasons for being uncertain about the future, but right now the uncertainty is worse because directly opposite outcomes—“no landing" with superlow unemployment forever or a hard landing and recession—are both plausible.
There are always good reasons for being uncertain about the future, but right now the uncertainty is worse because directly opposite outcomes—“no landing" with superlow unemployment forever or a hard landing and recession—are both plausible.
The signals from the economy have been especially unsettling for forecasters this year, as signs of a slowdown that had been building last year were swept away by unexpectedly strong figures in January.
Economists expect weak growth, but are more split than usual on just how weak. The gap between the best and worst U.S. real GDP forecasts collated by Consensus Economics is higher now than at any time since 2020, with a high for growth in two years of 2.2% and a low that would see a 0.7% shrinkage.
It could be that the mild weather encouraged more activity, although other countries had strong outcomes too. It could be merely that everyone was too gloomy. Or it could be that the economy is behaving like Dr. Dolittle’s Pushmi-Pullyu. It goes one way then the other as the Federal Reserve’s rapid rate rises struggle against postpandemic strength in consumption, especially in services.
The uncertainty is worsened by the division between data regarded as “soft," typically based on surveys and subject to the mood of those questioned, and “hard" data such as unemployment or retail sales. Hard data has been very strong, while soft data has been very weak. At the start of the year, Goldman Sachs’s measure of hard economic activity was the strongest since before the Fed rate rises began, while soft data was the weakest since lockdowns ended. No wonder people are confused.
An uncertain outlook leads to more volatility. Markets swing a lot more when daily data brings big surprises compared with the forecast. (Again, hard data has been surprisingly good, soft data not.) Fund managers are also more likely to buy options to protect their portfolios, pushing up the cost of options and implied volatility. Sure enough, volatility has been rising since the low at the start of February, with the ICE BofA MOVE index, a gauge of implied volatility in bonds, up sharply. The CBOE VIX index of implied volatility for the S&P 500 is up a lot too, but both are still far below last year’s highs.
To some extent, the volatility rise merely corrects for it being so low at the start of February, when investors were overly optimistic. But it also reflects the genuine economic puzzle.
For investors trying to build a portfolio, the danger isn’t so much day-to-day volatility—good advice isn’t to look at daily moves in your 401(k)—but the danger of extreme outcomes in the longer run, what financiers call “fat tails." Figures derived from inflation options by the Minneapolis Fed show traders are pricing less than a 50% probability of inflation averaging between 1% and 3% over the next five years, as they recognize the elevated chance of high inflation. However, this hasn’t replaced the risk of low inflation: The chance of inflation below 1% is very close to the average since 2009, which included a decade of lowflation, because of the risk of a Fed-induced recession.
There’s no perfect way to tackle this problem. Assets that do better during inflation tend to do poorly in recession, and vice versa. Here are three broad choices:
Diversify, and accept the low long-term expected returns the market is offering. A standard 60% stocks, 40% bonds portfolio will very occasionally do terribly, as last year, if everything goes badly. But most of the time the bonds offer a cushion against bad outcomes, while the stocks pick up when things go well. Further diversify into global stocks and bonds, property and commodities to cover all the bases. Some part of the portfolio will probably do badly in an extreme outcome, but some part will do well, too, and they are unlikely perfectly to offset. The rest of the time, both should bring returns.
Take a view. If you believe recession is a sure thing and the Fed’s done far too much already, load up on bonds. If you think the Fed will never be willing to do what’s needed to tame inflation, avoid normal Treasurys, and bet big on Treasury inflation-protected securities, commodities and stocks able to pass on cost increases to customers.
Scenario planning. After taking a view, consider how your portfolio would perform if you’re dead wrong. A big bond position will hurt a lot if inflation proves sticky. Stocks almost always perform dismally in recessions. If the portfolio would lose horribly in a plausible scenario, consider what it would cost to protect against it. Options can be used for shortish periods, although require maintenance to roll them over and monitor. Or assets that would move a lot in an extreme outcome—companies with a lot of leverage or operational risk are obvious examples—can be used. Beware complication, though: One of the big risks investors have is that they get their forecasts right, but are wrong about how prices will respond.
The most important thing to remember is that uncertainty is normal, and is good for investors, just so long as it comes with enough of a reward. If everyone knew what was going to happen, there would be no risk, and so no reward.
Write to James Mackintosh at james.mackintosh@wsj.com