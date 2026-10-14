How to invest when your income doesn’t arrive every month

The first piece of advice almost every new investor receives is the same: start a systematic investment plan (SIP), pick a date and let it run. It is sound advice. But it also quietly assumes something many people do not have: a paycheque that arrives on the same day every month.
Freelancers, consultants, traders and small business owners all deal with income that does not follow a fixed schedule. Some months are busy, others are lean, and a single large invoice can arrive a quarter late. For them, the standard monthly-SIP playbook is not just difficult to follow; it is built on a foundation they do not have.