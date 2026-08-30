Here's how to invest your retirement corpus to keep income steady but still earn from your money

You may not actively earn during your retirement years, but that does not stop factors such as cost of living, medical inflation, lifestyle inflation, longevity and other uncertainties from draining your finances more than you may have expected or accounted for.

Thus, smart planning for the future — when you are largely reliant on savings rather than active income — demands a careful analysis in order to sustain your corpus through various factors, foreseeable or not.

Actionable steps to “future-proof” retirement corpus The first step is to identify your goals and aspirational lifestyle post-retirement. This includes your family situation, health status, possible devaluation of net worth due to inflation and other factors. The next step is to assess your current financial status and earning potential against monthly spends in the present and likely additions in the future. This exercise will help determine how much corpus you will require to accumulate by the time to retire to maintain the lifestyle you want.

It is best to start as early as possible so that you can take advantage of the power of compounding — no matter your choice of investment. Be it safer avenues such as government schemes or the equity markets, nothing adds up better than a longer tenure for returns. Choose diverse investment paths as per your requirement, goals and age. For those who start young, a higher allocation towards equities can slowly be tapered toward more conservative options as you age.

You can also choose investment options based on your salary and tax exemptions requirement, as government schemes such as the public provident fund (PPF), employees provident fund (EPF), national pension scheme (NPS) and national savings certificate (NSC) allow you to build retirement corpus, while providing some tax benefit at end of tenure.

Beyond this, you must also plan for emergencies with a separate fund and / or insurance cover to avoid depleting your retirement savings due to unforeseen circumstances.

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Keep your retirement corpus “risk ready” Once you are retired, CA and financial advisor Nitin Kaushik in a post on X said that it is important to make your retirement corpus “risk-ready”. Here's how:

He suggests building your corpus at “300x monthly expenses” in 2026. This means that for anyone earning ₹ 1 lakh per month in 2026, to sustain a similar lifestyle at retirement would demand ₹ 3.5 crore corpus.

1 lakh per month in 2026, to sustain a similar lifestyle at retirement would demand 3.5 crore corpus. He also advices that unlike the US, where most retirees follow the 4% annual withdrawal rule, in India's high-inflation environment, a safer a 3% withdrawal rate is a “safe” choice.

If possible, you can also consider lifestyle arbitrage — moving to Tier II or III towns to save on rent, utilities and other costs; and get more for the same money, while saving more. Kaushik estimates that this “effectively adds 10 years to your portfolio’s lifespan” without you actually saving more than usual.

Also plan for longevity. While most calculations estimate your retirement at 60 and lifespan on average till 85, science and medicine today allow us to live longer. This means that some of your payouts — pension, insurance or provident fund, might run out.

For this, you can consider annuity plans, long-term insurance, savings set aside (in mutual funds, fixed deposits, or other instruments) for use once your cross a certain age. Here's how to invest your retirement corpus As explained above, you can invest in the steady options — PPF, EPF, FDs, etc. and opt for annuity plans to extend your payout timeline. However, this does not mean closing all exposure to equity — maybe just reduce it as per your risk appetite.

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