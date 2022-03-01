How to invest when the market is in turmoil

The crash in markets along with impressive earnings growth of companies, especially in sectors such as financials, metals, and energy, has caused the valuations of these indices to come down compared to what they were was just before the market correction witnessed in 2020. The current valuations don’t look expensive compared to long-term averages as well. “Currently, the broad market is trading marginally above the long-term averages," said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}