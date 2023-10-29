How to invest with a disciplined approach when markets are soaring? MintGenie explains
Experts suggest that maintaining a disciplined and consistent investment strategy is more crucial than focusing on short-term benchmark index records.
India’s benchmark indices had recently touched lifetime highs, with both benchmarks (Sensex and Nifty) touching record highs in September. While there is euphoria on the new equity records, experts’ advice that we should not read too much into the benchmark indices is soaring.