How to invest your retirement corpus

A good way to take care of your post-retirement monthly need is to invest your accumulated retirement corpus across debt, small savings schemes and equities to ensure growth along with safety. At present all your investments are in debt funds and it will be good to diversify a part of these investments in other avenues as mentioned in your query as well. To begin with, you can park ₹8-10 lakh as a contingency fund in your savings bank account or fixed deposit and always keep it handy at your end. This money should only be used in case of emergency, else let it remain parked. The remaining amount can be invested in three buckets of low duration debt, medium duration debt and equity. The idea is to withdraw your monthly requirements from these investment buckets one by one. The bucketing strategy would ensure that you do not outlive your savings as the post-retirement phase is usually for 20 to 25 years and at the same time inflation will continue to exist. Hence, your overall portfolio should be able to generate higher returns than inflation. Such strategy gives sufficient time for the debt and equity-oriented investments to grow at the same time immediate needs can be taken care of by withdrawing from the low duration debt and liquid funds.

