How to keep 1 cr retirement portfolio going

The second big decision that the planner must make is how to invest the accumulated corpus. Although there are some risk-averse people who want to keep all their money in fixed deposits, financial planners generally assume some money can be invested in equity and some money in debt. A 50-50 equity-debt split or a 40-60 split is common. The idea is that while debt provides steady but low returns in your portfolio, equity, which is more risky, will allow your portfolio to grow. Once the withdrawal rate and the portfolio return are known, you can calculate how long your savings will last.