How to know your UAN online and offline?

When a member joins and has an active EPF account, the Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) assigns him or her a universal 12-digit number known as a UAN. The UAN number is provided by EPFO at the employer's request, and in the event, it is not provided yet, it can only be generated by a member using their Aadhaar number. Members who have a UAN can download or print their passbooks whenever they want, as well as download their UAN cards, and they can verify all member IDs that are linked to it. They can also file online transfer claims, log into their EPF accounts online, make withdrawals online, update their KYC details, transfer their EPF accounts, or merge two EPF accounts. Your current employer has the authority to establish UAN, and in the event of a change in employment, you can provide the previously allotted UAN to your current employer in order to continue with your current UAN number. And in order to receive the online EPF benefits once your UAN has been activated, you must link it to your bank account, PAN, and Aadhaar. However, if you are the one who has lost control of your UAN or is unable to locate it, then follow these easy methods provided by EPFO to retrieve it.

