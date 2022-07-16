How to know your UAN online and offline?2 min read . 07:48 PM IST
- When a member joins and has an active EPF account, the Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) assigns him or her a universal 12-digit number known as a UAN.
When a member joins and has an active EPF account, the Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) assigns him or her a universal 12-digit number known as a UAN. The UAN number is provided by EPFO at the employer's request, and in the event, it is not provided yet, it can only be generated by a member using their Aadhaar number. Members who have a UAN can download or print their passbooks whenever they want, as well as download their UAN cards, and they can verify all member IDs that are linked to it. They can also file online transfer claims, log into their EPF accounts online, make withdrawals online, update their KYC details, transfer their EPF accounts, or merge two EPF accounts. Your current employer has the authority to establish UAN, and in the event of a change in employment, you can provide the previously allotted UAN to your current employer in order to continue with your current UAN number. And in order to receive the online EPF benefits once your UAN has been activated, you must link it to your bank account, PAN, and Aadhaar. However, if you are the one who has lost control of your UAN or is unable to locate it, then follow these easy methods provided by EPFO to retrieve it.
As per the website of EPFO, a member can easily know his or her UAN by visiting the (epfindia.gov.in) portal.
1. Visit (epfindia.gov.in), and go to ‘Our Services’ section.
2. Click on ‘For Employees’ and under the services section, click on “Member UAN/Online Service (OCS/OTCP)."
3. Now you will be redirected to the (unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in) portal, and under the ‘Important Links’ section, click on ‘Know Your UAN’.
4. Now enter your mobile number and the required captcha code.
5. Click on ‘Request OTP’, and you will get a one-time password on your mobile number linked with your UAN.
6. Enter the OTP, and your UAN will be generated through SMS.
Members with active UAN may send an SMS to the number 7738299899 from their registered mobile number to know about their PF contribution and available balance in EPF account. The service is accessible in Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, and English (the default language). The first three characters of the preferred language must be inserted after UAN in order to receive SMS messages in any of the supported languages. For instance, enter the following text in the SMS to get it in English: “EPFOHO UAN" to 7738299899.
After sending the SMS, EPFO sends the last PF contribution and balance details of the member along with available KYC information on the registered mobile number of the member. The members can check their UAN, most recent contribution, and PF balance on the SMS.