Home >Money >Personal Finance >How to link Aadhaar with PAN: step by step with pictures

How to link Aadhaar with PAN: step by step with pictures

Linking of PAN with Aadhaar is mandatory. (Photo: Mint)
1 min read . 02:22 PM IST Staff Writer

  • If you don’t link your PAN or permanent account number with Aadhaar by 31 March, you will need to pay a late fee of Rs1,000

If you don't link your PAN or permanent account number with Aadhaar by 31 March, you will need to pay a late fee of 1,000.

If you don’t link your PAN or permanent account number with Aadhaar by 31 March, you will need to pay a late fee of 1,000.

The Finance Bill (Lok Sabha) has inserted a new Section 234H to levy a fee for default in intimating the Aadhaar number. This fee shall be in addition to the other consequences the person has to face if PAN becomes inoperative due to non-maintenance of Aadhaar.

The Finance Bill (Lok Sabha) has inserted a new Section 234H to levy a fee for default in intimating the Aadhaar number. This fee shall be in addition to the other consequences the person has to face if PAN becomes inoperative due to non-maintenance of Aadhaar.

Here’s how to link your PAN with Aadhaar:

1. Open the Income Tax e-filing portal incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

E-filing website.
2. Register on it (if not already done). Your PAN (Permanent Account Number) will be your user id.

3. Log in by entering the User ID, password and date of birth.

4. A pop-up window will appear, prompting you to link

Step-by-step linking of Aadhaar and PAN.
5. Details such as name date of birth and gender will already be mentioned as per the PAN details.

6. Verify the PAN details on screen with the ones mentioned on your Aadhaar. Pls. note that if there is a mismatch, you need to get the same corrected in either of the documents.

7. If the details match, enter your Aadhaar number and click on the “link now" button.

8. A pop-up message will inform you that your Aadhaar has been successfully linked to your PAN.

Step-by-step linking of Aadhaar and PAN.
9. From the home page of the Income Tax e-filing portal, directly click on “Link Aadhaar".

Step-by-step linking of Aadhaar and PAN.
10. You may also visit https://www.utiitsl.com/ OR https://www.egov-nsdl.co.in/ to link your PAN and Aadhaar.

(Do you have personal finance queries? Send them to mintmoney@livemint.com and get them answered by industry experts.)

