How to link PAN with Aadhaar to prevent being inoperative from 1st April 2023?

Individual taxpayers with a legitimate PAN and Aadhaar number should link both personal identification documents since it is mandatory that you link your PAN and Aadhaar since doing so would make it possible for your income tax returns to be completed. According to the Income-tax Act of 1961, all PAN holders who do not fall into the exempt category have until 31.3.2023, after which time their PANs would no longer be valid starting on April 1st, 2023 if they have not linked their PANs with Aadhaar.
Owing to the same, the Income Tax Department has said recently through a Tweet that “As per Income-tax Act, 1961, the last date for linking PAN with Aadhaar is 31.3.2023, for all PAN holders who do not fall under the exempt category, failing which the unlinked PAN shall become inoperative."
The Income Tax Department has also urged all PAN holders, those who do not come under the exempt category as per the Notifications No. 37/2017, dated 11th May, 2017 and who have not linked their Aadhaar with PAN yet, are requested to do so immediately. PAN can be linked with a valid Aadhaar on www.incometax.gov.in after paying a fee of ₹1000.
The Income Tax Department has mentioned on its website that “CBDT has extended the deadline of linking of Aadhaar with the PAN from 31st March 2022 to 31st March 2023. You can link the Aadhaar with the PAN till 31st March 2023. You will be required to pay a fee of Rs. 500 till 30th June 2022 and fee of ₹1000 from 1st July 2022."
How to link PAN with Aadhaar online?
Every individual who had been assigned a PAN as of July 1, 2017, and who was eligible to receive an Aadhaar number, is mandated to link their PAN with Aadhaar on or before March 31, 2023, according to CBDT. If they don't, they must pay a penalty of Rs. 500 by June 30, 2022, after which a penalty of Rs. 1000 must be paid while submitting a PAN-Aadhaar linkage application online. So to prevent your PAN from becoming inoperative from April 1st, 2023, here’s how PAN holders can link their PAN with Aadhaar.
1. Visit “https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/" and other the ‘Quick Links’ section, click on ‘Link Aadhaar option’.
2. Now enter your PAN and Aadhaar number on the required fields and then click on ‘Validate’.
3. If Aadhaar and PAN are already linked, the message ‘PAN is already linked with the Aadhaar or with some other Aadhaar’ will be displayed on your screen.
4. However, if your PAN is not linked to your Aadhaar and you have paid a challan on the NSDL Portal, the payment information will be validated by electronic filing. You will receive a pop-up notification stating that "Your payment details are verified" after confirming PAN and Aadhaar.
5. After inputting the necessary details, click the Link Aadhaar option, and then enter the 6-digit OTP received on your mobile phone number.
6. After successfully submitting your request for an Aadhaar-PAN link, you may now check its status.
7. PAN Holders are required to wait 4-5 working days before submitting the linkage request if the payment details are not authenticated on the e-filing portal and if they have already paid the amount on the NSDL portal.
How to check PAN and Aadhaar linkage status?
1. Visit “https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/" and other the ‘Quick Links’ section, click on ‘Link Aadhaar Status’.
2. Now enter your PAN and Aadhaar Number, and then click on the ‘View Link Aadhaar Status’ option.
3. Your PAN and Aadhaar linkage status will be displayed on the screen upon successful validation.
4. PAN Holders should note that they need to check the status again if the UIDAI is still processing their request to link PAN and Aadhaar for confirmation.
Key points to note
As per the website of the Income Tax Department (e-filing portal), PAN holders should keep the below points in mind while paying late fees for linking PAN with their Aadhaar.
1. If the amount is less than or greater than specified amount (Rs. 500/1000 basis date of fee payment), the amount shall be considered as invalid for purpose of Aadhaar-PAN linkage.
2. Only single challan of fee amount Rs. 500 till 30th June 2022 and Rs. 1000 after 30th June 2022 with Minor head code 500 will be considered as valid fee for Aadhaar-PAN linkage and multiple challans with major head (0021), minor head (500) and AY 2023-24 aggregating to Rs. 500 (upto 30.06.2022) or Rs. 1000 (from 01.07.2022 onwards till 31.03.2023) will NOT be considered as valid fee payment.
3. There should not be any aggregation of challans with PAN-Minor head 500 to arrive at amount of Rs. 500/1000.
4. The challan for fee payment should be with the AY 2023-24 only.
