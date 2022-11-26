How to link PAN with Aadhaar to prevent being inoperative from 1st April 2023?

Individual taxpayers with a legitimate PAN and Aadhaar number should link both personal identification documents since it is mandatory that you link your PAN and Aadhaar since doing so would make it possible for your income tax returns to be completed. According to the Income-tax Act of 1961, all PAN holders who do not fall into the exempt category have until 31.3.2023, after which time their PANs would no longer be valid starting on April 1st, 2023 if they have not linked their PANs with Aadhaar.

