How to link RuPay credit card to UPI? A step-by-step guide

ICICI Bank has recently announced the integration of its RuPay credit cards with UPI transactions in order to improve the convenience of payments for its customers.

This integration allows ICICI Bank customers to effortlessly link their RuPay credit cards to UPI and make Person-to-Merchant (P2M) transactions both online and offline with ease and security. This includes activities such as shopping, utility bill payments, and payments at point of sale (POS) machines.

To enable UPI transactions on RuPay credit cards, ICICI Bank has collaborated with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). Customers can link their ICICI Bank Coral RuPay credit card, ICICI Bank HPCL Super Saver RuPay credit card, and ICICI Bank Rubyx RuPay credit card to UPI for seamless transactions.

Customers can simply scan the merchant QR code and make payments using any UPI payment app, including iMobile Pay.

Here are the simple steps to link your RuPay credit card with UPI on iMobile Pay:

To begin, open the iMobile Pay app on your device. Tap on 'UPI Payments' in the app menu. Next, look for the 'Manage' option and tap on it. In the 'Manage' section, tap on 'My Profile'. In 'My Profile', you'll find an option to 'Create New UPI ID'. Tap on it to proceed. Select 'RuPay credit card' as the payment method. Choose the UPI ID you wish to link and click on 'Proceed'. Review the transaction details. Confirm the transaction by clicking on 'Confirm'. This offering provides customers with the convenience of scanning the merchant's QR code and making secure payments directly from their RuPay credit cards through UPI apps. Not only does it make the payment process effortless, but it also allows customers to earn reward points on their RuPay credit cards.

Additionally, by leveraging UPI transactions, customers can enjoy an interest-free credit period of up to 50 days, enabling them to manage their expenses more efficiently.

