Due to excellent rewards and benefits, as well as their domestic and international acceptability, RuPay credit cards have gained more popularity in India. Connecting your RuPay credit card to UPI helps accelerate transactions and make it more accessible, regardless of your level of credit card experience. This is a comprehensive guide on how to do it.
Derived from the words "rupee" and "payment," a RuPay card is an Indian bank-issued credit card or debit card issued through the RuPay payment network. RuPay allows for electronic transactions as it serves as a payment processing network, similar to Visa and Mastercard. RuPay is widely accepted for all types of financial operations and is connected to more than 600 institutions around India.
RuPay cards have an EMV chip embedded in them, which ensures greater security in high value transactions. They also have an integrated microprocessor for secure storage of cardholder information. More than 1.5 lakh ATMs and 8.75 lakh point-of-sale terminals under India's National Financial Switch accept RuPay credit cards.
In order to connect your RuPay credit card to UPI, just follow these simple steps:
There are many types of transactions which can be done with RuPay credit cards:
In conclusion, connecting the RuPay credit card with UPI would be useful if done responsibly because excessive interest charges on outstanding accounts may lead to high borrowing expenses and debt build-up due to credit card spending if left unchecked. In order to fully utilize digital transactions without harming your financial stability, keep an eye on the expenses and ensure timely payments.
(Note: Using a credit card carries its own set of risks)
