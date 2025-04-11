How to link your credit card to Google Pay: A step-by-step guide

Learn how to add and use your RuPay credit card on Google Pay for secure UPI payments. Discover step-by-step instructions, key benefits, applicable convenience fees, and how this integration boosts digital payment adoption across India.

Shivam Shukla
Published11 Apr 2025, 08:29 PM IST
Use your RuPay credit card on Google Pay for hassle-free UPI payments at shops and online platforms across India.
Google Pay has completely transformed the digital payment landscape in India. Typically, Google Pay is linked only to debit cards, but if you have a Rupay card, you can make UPI payment through credit card as well. 

With the advancement in technology resulting in this seamless integration, credit card users can now link their credit cards for carrying out smooth, hassle-free and secure transactions at both offline merchants and online digital platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Eternal among other similar platforms.

This write-up is dedicated towards helping RuPay credit card users to add their credit cards to Google Pay and continuously build on the theme of digital inclusion in the country.

RuPay credit cards are now available across major public, private and regional banks. These cards are issued by leading banks such as SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, PNB, Axis Bank along with several regional and cooperative banks. This can help RuPay credit card users to make the most of the wide range which this platform offers.

Steps to add RuPay credit cards to Google Pay

To start with using your RuPay credit card for UPI transactions you need to first register on Google Pay through your official Gmail id and then follow the below given steps:

  1. Open Google Pay on your mobile device.
  2. Then click on your profile picture and go to ‘Payment Methods.’
  3. Choose the ‘Add RuPay Credit Card’ option.
  4. Select your bank and enter your card details (CVV, number, expiry date)
  5. Authenticate the card using an OTP sent on your registered mobile.
  6. Set or confirm a UPI PIN to enable safe transactions.

Now, once you complete the process of the addition of your RuPay debit credit card, then you will be eligible to make UPI payments through QR codes, UPI IDs or merchant handles.

What are the benefits of using RuPay credit cards through Google Pay?

  • Digital payment convenience: This will help you in completing payments instantly without carrying your card.
  • Widespread support of merchants: RuPay credit cards are accepted at kirana stores, e-commerce sites and also large retail chains.
  • Rewards, benefits and cashbacks: Banks and financial institutions often provide unique offers for UPI based card transactions.
  • In line with RBI regulations and guidelines: The move follows the RBI’s directive encouraging UPI-credit card linkage to drive financial inclusion.

Concept of convenience fees

The UPI transactions linked to bank accounts are free. Still, as of 2025 Google Pay has started charging convenience fees on bill payments made through credit cards including RuPay.

The charge imposed is in the range of 0.5% and 1% along with GST. It primarily depends on the transaction type. These changes impact high value transactions through credit cards as users carefully check and weigh the pros and cost of rewards against added costs.

The future of UPI transactions

The transactions through UPI in India reached a record high of 24.77 lakh crore in March, showing a 12.7% increase from February according to a recent report by PTI. Further, this figure marks a 25% surge in total value and about a 35% growth in volume compared to the previous year.

This signifies the growing trust and acceptance of the masses in India’s ever evolving digital payment system. It also gives clues about the potential of growth that lies ahead for the scaling up of transactions through UPI.

Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.

