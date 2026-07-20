How to lock and unlock your fingerprints and iris using new Aadhaar App

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), in a press release dated 18 July, highlighted the growing adoption of the Aadhaar App, which has crossed four crore downloads.
The ministry also said that Aadhaar holders have used the “Biometric Lock/Unlock” feature more than 1.91 crore times, indicating increased awareness around securing personal identity information.
The feature gives users greater control over their Aadhaar-linked biometrics by allowing them to lock or temporarily unlock them as needed, helping reduce the risk of unauthorized biometric authentication.
Biometric Lock is a security feature that enables Aadhaar cardholders to lock their fingerprint, iris and facial authentication linked to their Aadhaar number. Once biometrics are locked, they cannot be used for Aadhaar authentication until the user unlocks them.
This security means that no individual or organization can complete biometric Aadhaar authentication using the locked biometrics, adding an extra layer of protection against misuse.
The facility is available only to Aadhaar holders whose mobile number is registered with Aadhaar.
If someone attempts biometric authentication using the UID (Unique Identification Number) while biometrics are locked, the authentication request fails and returns error code “330”, indicating that the biometrics are currently locked.
Users can enable or disable biometric locking directly through the Aadhaar App by following these steps:
The same feature can also be accessed through the app's Security section:
Biometric authentication is commonly used for identity verification while availing various Aadhaar-enabled services. Locking biometrics ensures that fingerprint, iris or facial authentication cannot be used without the Aadhaar holder's consent.
In the press release, MeitY said: “This feature empowers Aadhaar number holders with greater control over their personal information by allowing them to instantly lock or unlock their biometrics whenever required, adding an extra layer of security with just a few taps.”
Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Please check the official website for the latest updates.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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