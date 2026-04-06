How to lock in premiums and navigate portability while upgrading health insurance?

I am 38 years old, a salaried professional with a family floater health insurance plan of ₹10 lakh that I purchased five years ago. My insurer recently offered me an upgrade to an "unlimited sum insured" plan, and I also came across multi-year health insurance plans that offer discounts and uninterrupted coverage.

I am keen to understand how unlimited sum insured plans actually work — do they function differently from high-value fixed cover plans? I would also like to understand how multi-year health plans compare to annual plans in terms of premium payment schedules, renewal benefits, and flexibility if I wish to switch insurers or upgrade my coverage mid-term.

As someone who is also considering porting my existing policy to a better plan, what factors should I evaluate when looking at these newer plan structures to ensure I am making the most of the options available today?

- Name withheld on request At 38, with a family and a ₹10 lakh cover bought five years ago, it is an appropriate time to reassess both the quantum and structure of your health insurance in light of rising medical inflation.

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Unlimited cover explained An unlimited sum insured plan is designed to remove the burden of choosing a fixed coverage amount. Unlike traditional policies, where coverage is capped at the chosen sum insured, these new-age plans offer unlimited protection for eligible claims within policy terms.

This becomes relevant as even ₹20–30 lakh covers may appear inadequate over a 5–10 year horizon, especially with medical inflation running in double digits. A single critical illness such as cancer or a prolonged hospitalisation can exhaust a fixed cover quickly. Unlimited plans reduce this risk and the anxiety of balancing treatment quality with financial constraints.

Additionally, with unlimited coverage, the need to track features such as restoration benefits and cumulative bonuses each year becomes less critical. The structure is simpler to understand and offers broader peace of mind.

Multi-year vs annual Multi-year health policies typically require upfront premium payment for 3–5 years, often at a discount compared to annual renewals. They ensure uninterrupted continuity of benefits such as waiting periods and no-claim bonuses. Further, they protect policyholders from premium hikes during the policy tenure.

However, portability or switching insurers is allowed only at renewal. In the case of a multi-year plan, this means you may need to wait until the end of the term to port or significantly restructure your coverage. Therefore, careful comparison before committing becomes essential.

Porting considerations If you are evaluating an upgrade or port, focus first on effective coverage. A ₹10 lakh base cover is often insufficient today, making a meaningful enhancement important.

Scrutinize claim-related features such as room rent limits, co-pay clauses, coverage of consumables, and the insurer’s hospital network, as these directly affect out-of-pocket expenses during hospitalization.

When porting, ensure continuity of waiting periods and accumulated benefits such as no-claim bonuses. Also assess whether the insurer allows seamless future upgrades without resetting benefits, as flexibility is critical in long-term health planning.

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The bottom line: The goal is dependable, scalable protection. Whether you choose an unlimited plan or a high fixed cover, ensure it keeps pace with rising healthcare costs while retaining enough flexibility to adapt as your needs evolve.