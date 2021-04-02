How to lock in to existing rates in savings schemes

There are two categories of individuals who invest in small savings schemes. The first is the rich and those who use PPF, SSY and SCSS as tax optimizing instruments “Small savings schemes will be a better option for them as they don’t have any other instrument where they can get this much tax-free interest; and they are all in the 30% tax bracket," said Melvin Joseph, an RIA and founder of Finvin Financial Planners. Investments under these are eligible for tax exemption of up to a maximum limit of ₹1.5 lakh in a fiscal.