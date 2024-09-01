How to lose money on the world’s most popular investment theme
James Mackintosh , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 01 Sep 2024, 06:30 PM IST
SummaryPity the investors in the three artificial-intelligence-themed exchange-traded funds that managed to lose money this year.
There are lots of embarrassing ways to lose money, but it is particularly galling to lose when you correctly identify the theme that will dominate the market and manage to buy into it at a good moment.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less