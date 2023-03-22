How to make retirement planning using the 30:30:30:10 rule?

Mayank Bhatnagar, Chief Operating Officer, FinEdge

Over the years, a lot of thumb rules have come into play to help simplify the critical balance between spending for your lifestyle and saving for your future goals. The 30-30-30-10 rule is one of the more popular ones. In a nutshell – it stipulates spending the first 30% of your income on housing (EMI’s, rent, house maintenance etc), the next 30% on needs (grocery, utility bills and the like), saving the next 30% for your future goals and spending the remaining 10% on your “wants" – such as the latest iPhone model! Furthermore, some proponents of this rule say that you should save half of the 30% - that is 15%, for your retirement.