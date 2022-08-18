How to educate your children on money matters with these basic lessons1 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2022, 10:50 AM IST
- One of the key pillars of financial understanding is distinguishing between wants and needs
NEW DELHI: Parents must understand that finance is undoubtedly one of the most important conversations they must have with their growing children. Early lessons on money and finance can help them avoid issues at later stages of their lives. As it is not always possible for schools and colleges to offer courses on personal finance, parents must assume the responsibility of educating children on money-related matters.